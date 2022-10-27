'Mesquite Trio' to perform annual fall concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mesquite Trio, a performance group of Angelo State University music faculty, will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the ASU Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.
The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public.
Dr. Timothy Bonenfant on clarinets, Dr. Constance Kelley on flutes and Dr. Janelle Ott on bassoons make up The Mesquite Trio.
A special feature of the concert will be a performance of "Three for Three" by Dr. Stephen Emmons of the ASU music faculty.
The musical program will also include:
- "Shenanigans" by Nicole Chamberlain
- "Conjunction" by Daniel Adams
- "Serenade en Trio" by Eugene Bozza
- Variations on "La ci darem la mano" by Ludwig van Beethoven
- "Four Bagatelles" by Allan Blank
The mission of The Mesquite Trio is to promote chamber music and support new compositions. A couple of its members have changed over the years, but its mission remains the same.
Bonenfant has performed with symphony orchestras in Nevada and Texas, and he has also accompanied such notable performers as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, Randy Newman, Dudley Moore, the Village People and the Moody Blues. Kelley is also director of the San Angelo Community Band and the founder and conductor of the Concho Valley Community Flute Choir. Ott has performed with symphony orchestras throughout Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas and Louisiana.