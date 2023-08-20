Arlington braces for Metallica concert/Texas Rangers combo weekend

Metallica is set to play two different sets on two different nights (Friday and Sunday), while the Rangers host a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

ARLINGTON, Texas — For Arlington, it's the same dance, different song.

With the proximity of AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium in Arlington's entertainment district, there has been many crossover events at the three venues. The latest iteration will happen this weekend when Metallica plays its two night set at AT&T Stadium on Friday and Sunday, while the Texas Rangers welcome the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series starting Friday.

Metallica's M72 World Tour concert starts at 6 p.m. on both nights. The Metallica stop in North Texas will be unique in that the band will play two entirely different sets on each night, and different opening acts will be featured, too.

On Friday, Pantera and Mammoth WVH will open, and on Sunday it'll be Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

The Texas Rangers will throw the first pitch about an hour later on Friday at 7:05 p.m., so traffic in and out of that area will be more congested. Sunday's Rangers game is a little earlier at 1:35 p.m., but still attracts a crowd, so plan your travel accordingly if you plan to be in the area.

Arlington is no stranger to hosting multiple events at the same time that draw thousands of people each. In March, the same venues hosted a trifecta of events: three nights of Taylor Swift, a Texas Rangers series and an Arlington Renegades XFL game. And in September 2022, AT&T held a Bad Bunny concert, the Rangers played in Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium held a top-tier high school football matchup between Allen and Arlington Martin.

More information on all events in the Arlington Entertainment District can be found on the city website here.

