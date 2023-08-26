Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez release singles with music videos

Both of the artists shared new stories in their songs featuring celebrations and moving forward.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two former Disney Channel stars are continuing to share their art with the world.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez both released songs yesterday.

Both of the artists dropped their singles along with new music videos.

Cyrus released "Used To Be Young", a touching ballad that reflects on her youth and the celebration of her future as she grows older.

The video shows the vulnerable side of Cyrus as she reflects on her "wild" younger days. The chorus sings "You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine, I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’ ‘cause I used to be young.”

Fellow star and actor Selena Gomez also released her song and video "Single Soon".

The song is an unusual but fun take on breaking up. The chorus sings "I'm pickin' out this dress / Tryin' on these shoes / 'Cause I'll be single soon / I'll be single soon."

Its release comes off the heels of Gomez's hit song with Rema, "Calm Down", that reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Global Chart.

