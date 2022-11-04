Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including stop at Austin's Moody Center

Paramore will return to Austin next summer after their recent stint at ACL Fest.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about a different show announced at Moody Center next year.

Austin, it looks like Paramore is still into you.

The band announced their 2023 North American tour dates on Friday, including a stop at Austin's Moody Center on July 9, 2023. For their Austin date, Paramore will be supported by Foals and The Linda Lindas.

Right now, fans can register for one of two presales: the American Express Early Access presale on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. local time or the General Verified Fan Presale on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. local time.

Ticketmaster said it is expecting demand to exceed the number of tickets available, so it's recommended that fans register for either Verified Fan option before Monday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

North America. Summer 2023.



Verified Fan Registration is open now through 11/7 at 11:59PM ET at https://t.co/nxOAggiF9T.



Public on sale starts 11/11 at 10am local at https://t.co/rLpvB2HWsR. pic.twitter.com/gb1WNfo2dJ — paramore (@paramore) November 4, 2022

In addition to their stop in Austin, Paramore will also be stopping at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on July 8 and Houston's Toyota Center on July 11.

Paramore recently played their first-ever Austin City Limits Music Festival sets ahead of headliners The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Based on the enthusiasm from those festival crowds, tickets to their Moody Center show could go fast.

Paramore's first album since 2017, "This Is Why," will be released on Feb. 10, 2023.

