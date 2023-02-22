🎵Pentatonix is coming to Dallas this fall🎵

This announcement comes as the group just received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. They are the first A Cappella group to receive such honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a live interview with the group on Good Morning Texas in 2018.

Arlington's own three-time Grammy-winning quintet Pentatonix will be performing in Dallas this fall as part of a North American Tour announced Tuesday.

The A capella group will have a show at the Dos Equis Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The announcement of the tour comes after the group just received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, becoming the first A cappella group to receive the honor. They also sang the national anthem at the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU.

Pentatonix will make second Texas stop in The Woodlands, near Houston, on Sept. 7.

The general on sale for Pentatonix: The World Tour will start on Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, with presales starting on Thursday, Feb. 23. Visit PTXOFFICIAL.com for more information.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 09 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

Thu Aug 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park

Sun Aug 20 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Aug 24 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 26 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Mon Aug 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Thu Aug 31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 03 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob MusicTheatre

Wed Sep 06 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 07 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Sat Sep 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 11 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 16 — Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair *

GET READY NORTH AMERICA! ☀️🎶



We’ll be hitting the road for a brand new tour this summer! Tickets for ✨ Pentatonix: The World Tour ✨ will go on sale to the public starting MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH at 10AM local time. pic.twitter.com/OO8VSbCUOd — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) February 21, 2023