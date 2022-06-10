Shaq added to star-studded lineup of artists performing during F1 race weekend

Other artists coming to Austin during F1 weekend include Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Interpol, The Chainsmokers and Marshmello.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has announced news that will leave some dancing in "Circles" all night long.

Interpol has been added to this year's F1 Aramco U.S. Grand Prix music lineup, joining Green Day and Ed Sheeran, and Post Malone will be performing during the weekend at a separate venue. The grand prix runs from Oct. 21-23.

On Oct. 21, Green Day will end the first day of practice races, followed by Ed Sheeran ending the second day of qualifying races on Oct. 22. Interpol will close out the racing weekend on Oct. 23.

Shaquille O'Neal – or DJ Diesel – will also perform a set at COTA that Sunday immediately after the race.

Post Malone will perform on Oct. 22 at the Bootsy Bellows and Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party, which will be held at the Austin American-Statesman building. Those who want to attend the concert with Post Malone must purchase separate tickets, which can be found here.

In addition to the after-party concert, more than 20 local artists will take the stage throughout the weekend at the Germania Insurance Super Stage.

Access to the Germania Stage for the after-race concerts requires purchase of a race day ticket. Currently, only single-day tickets are available for Friday and Sunday – every other ticket is sold out for the event. Friday general admission costs $59 and Sunday general admission costs start at $259.

All tickets purchased for reserved seats at COTA, as well as general admission, include access to the music performances of Interpol, Green Day and Ed Sheeran.

Meanwhile, the Fairmont Hotel will be hosting a show of its own. The BleauLive Austin Race Nights event will also be held on F1 weekend, Oct. 21 and 22.

On Friday, DJ Vice and Konstantina Gianni will open up for The Chainsmokers. Then, on Saturday, MAXIM will host Charly Jordan, DJ Shift and Marshmello.

But that's not all! On Oct. 21, ACL Live at the Moody Theater will host Williams LIVE: DJ Cassidy’s the Mic featuring performances by Robin Thicke, Shaggy and Wyclef Jean. Other guests include Renee Zellweger, Scott Eastwood, Chloe Grace-Moretz, F1 Champion Jenson Button, F1 Drivers Alex Albon, Nicholas Latifi and Logan Sargeant, and more.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube