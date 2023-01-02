Who's winning the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote? Cyndi Lauper and George Michael in close race as votes top 2 million

You can cast your vote once each day. The Rock Hall will announce who made the class of 2023 in May.

CLEVELAND — More than 2 million votes have now been cast in the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote -- and we have a very tight race for the top spot between two 80s icons.

Cyndi Lauper is currently holding first place with George Michael very close behind -- both with more than a quarter of a million votes.

Where do your favorites rank in the Rock Hall fan vote? Here's a look at the vote tally for all 14 induction nominees as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23:

Cyndi Lauper: 253,101 votes George Michael: 251,485 votes Warren Zevon: 220,396 votes Soundgarden: 167,058 votes Iron Maiden: 165,534 votes Willie Nelson: 156,996 votes Joy Division / New Order: 138,280 votes Kate Bush: 126,656votes Sheryl Crow: 119,665 votes Rage Against The Machine: 118,043 votes The Spinners: 109,107 votes The White Stripes: 83,328 votes Missy Elliott: 64,650 votes A Tribe Called Quest: 55,874 votes

You can cast your own ballot once per day HERE. Voting is open until April 28.

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2023 inductees are selected.

Those ultimately chosen for induction will be revealed in May. The induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

So how did this group land on the nomination list? An individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination in order to be eligible, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

