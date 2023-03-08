Taylor Swift extends 'Eras Tour' with 3 new Florida dates in 2024

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era."

MIAMI — Good news, Swifties. The U.S. leg of the "Eras Tour" isn't over quite yet.

Whether you missed Taylor Swift when she came through your city, or you just want to experience the magic again, fans now have another chance to see the record-breaking tour.

Swift has added 15 new North American dates to "The Eras Tour" for 2024, including three more Florida dates. The globally-recognized pop star will be performing at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 18, 19 and 20, 2024, before heading to New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

Gracie Abrams will open for all 15 new dates.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

Swift is once again using Verified Fan registration for ticket sales. Fans can register now as a Verified Fan for a chance to receive a code to buy tickets once they go on sale.

Ticketmaster is still dealing with the fallout from the fiasco caused by a "historically unprecedented demand" for "Eras Tour" tickets when they initially went on sale.

Swift has taken over the U.S. city by city on her initial 52-date run of "The Eras Tour," which included three dates in Tampa this past April. The Federal Reserve is even crediting the tour with boosting the economy.