National Chili Week cook-off recipes

BOISE, Idaho — The first week of October is National Chili Week and the Wake Up Idaho Team is competing for the best chili recipe at KTVB. While we wait for the winner to be determined by popular vote, we're sharing their recipes so that you can celebrate at home.

Jim Duthie's Green Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

• 4 bone-in chicken breast halves (14 ounces each)

• 2 medium onions, chopped

• 2 medium green peppers, chopped

• 1 cup pickled jalapeno slices

• 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles

• 2 jars (16 ounces each) salsa Verde

• 2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) navy beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro

• Optional toppings: Shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream and crushed tortilla chips.

Directions:

• Place the chicken, onions, peppers, jalapenos and chiles in a 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker. Pour salsa over top. Cover and cook on low 5-6 hours or until chicken is tender.

• Remove chicken; cool slightly. Shred chicken with 2 forks, discarding skin and bones; return meat to slow cooker. Stir in the beans, sour cream and cilantro; heat through. Serve with toppings as desired.

Bebe's Chili (Maggie O'Mara's mom's chili)

Ingredients:

• 4 tbsp. oil

• 2 lg. onions, chopped

• 4 lg. garlic cloves, minced

• 4 lb. stew beef, cut sm. cubes

• 3 lb. bulk pork sausage

• 2 (1 lb. 12 oz.) can whole tomatoes

• 2 cans tomato paste

• 6 tbsp. chili powder

• 3 tsp. cumin

• 1 tbsp. oregano

• 2 (1 lb.) cans baked beans

• 2 tsp. salt

• 2 tsp. sugar

• 2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, drained

Directions:

• In large soup pot, heat oil, sauté onion and garlic.

• Add beef and sausage. Cook until brown. Pour off fat.

• Add liquid from tomatoes. Chop tomatoes. Add to meat with tomato paste, baked beans and spices.

• Simmer 2 hours, stirring often.

• Stir in the other beans.

• Cook 30 minutes or longer, until meat is very tender.

• Serve with toppings like… shredded cheese, green onions, sour cream, corn bread or chips! (Fritos or tortilla chips are always yummy!). A salad on the side is always nice to add.

Justin Corr's Family Chili

Ingredients:

•5 cloves garlic

• 1 large, diced onion

• 1lb. ground beef

•1 large can kidney beans

•1 can black beans

•1 can ready-cut tomatoes

•1/2 tsp salt

• 1 tbsp chili powder

Directions:

•Brown garlic in olive oil and add onions

• Add undrained beans, ready-cut tomatoes, and tomato sauce

• Reduce heat and simmer for 1.5 hours

