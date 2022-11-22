Sarah Hyland talks reuniting with 'Modern Family' costar in 'Pitch Perfect' spinoff series

All six episodes of "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23.

INDIANAPOLIS — We saw her grow up on our televisions in 11 seasons of "Modern Family." Now, actress Sarah Hyland is reuniting with one of her former cast members for "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," a spinoff TV series of the popular musical comedy film franchise.

Set several years after audiences last saw him in "Pitch Perfect," Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) has moved to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

That's where he meets Heidi (Hyland), who will be Allen's assistant on his quest for stardom.

"It's so fun. We have so many Easter eggs from the film, and it's really that ongoing theme of friendship and growth and how when you're really there for one another and care about each other, it can really help change you as a person all for the better," Hyland said.

"Modern Family" fans will remember Hyland and Devine's characters had a will-they-won't-they relationship beginning in the show's fifth season.

"We both agree that we have amazing chemistry together, and we love working with each other," Hyland said. "We have come up with a new 'ship' name for these characters, just like 'Handy,' Haley and Andy: We have 'Humper,' Heidi and Bumper — only appropriate 'ship' names for Adam Devine and myself."

Hyland is joining the festivities Thursday, Nov. 24 in New York for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs on NBC and Peacock beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

"It's such an iconic parade," Hyland said. "I'm really honored to be a part of it, and, you know, who else can say they sang on a giant peacock before? It's wild, and it's so exciting."

All six episodes of "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23.

And referenced at the top of the interview, click here to listen to Hyland and Boyce Avenue's flawless cover of "Closer" by The Chainsmokers.