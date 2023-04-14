Taylor Swift donates to Tampa food bank during Eras tour

On Thursday, Feeding Tampa Bay thanked Taylor Swift in an Instagram post for her donation which will "place over 125,000 meals on tables."

Taylor Swift made a donation to a Tampa food bank before rocking Raymond James Stadium three nights in a row.

"Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay's mission to end hunger by 2025," the caption read. "Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!"

Swift has also made donations in all of the locations she has played, thus far - the Arizona Food Bank Network, Three Square in Nevada, and Tarrant Area Food Bank in Texas.





The Eras Era

Swift sold out the Raymond James Stadium three nights in a row during her stint in Florida.

While much of the setlist remains the same at each show, Swift has been surprising Swifties with two songs at each concert. When in Tampa she played Speak Now and Treacherous on night one, The Great War and You're on Your Own Kid with guest and producer Aaron Dessner on night two and finished with Mean and Mad Woman on night three. She also added a caveat to her rule of playing a different surprise songs at each show - If the song is from her most recent album 'Midnights', she can play it as many times as she wants (much to this fans delight).