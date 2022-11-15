Taylor Swift fans left waiting hours to get tickets for 'Eras' tour

For those looking to buy tickets on the secondary market, StubHub tickets for Swift's concert ranged between $399 and $18,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Swift is set to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium this June and, on Tuesday, fans flocked to buy tickets to her upcoming "The Eras Tour."

But some were left with a "blank space" where their tickets should be.

"I did not anticipate that this was going to be my day," said Liz Senne, as she tried to get tickets for her daughters. "There's the queue of 2,000 people ahead of me!"

Ticketmaster tickets range between $49 and $499.

"We sort of expect, I would say anywhere between $100 to $300 a ticket," Senne said. "Given that my girls have saved and wanted to chip in for this, I'm willing to also chip in so they can have a good time and experience this concert."

Just to get to this point, Senne signed up days in advance and was selected to receive a code, allowing her to buy presale tickets.

Issues seemed to show up immediately for many in the Eastern and Central time zones after ticket sales started.

On Twitter, Ticketmaster responded with information for customers saying the following:

"There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold. If you have already secured tickets, you are all set.

If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight - queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible."

West Coast on-sales for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. PT, will now be taking place at 3 p.m. PT. Queues will open 30 minutes prior.

The Capitol One on-sale is being rescheduled to tomorrow at 2 p.m. local venue time.

All presale codes and links sent via text will still work at that time."

For those looking to buy tickets on the secondary market, StubHub tickets for Swift's concert ranged between $399 and $18,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

