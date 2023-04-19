Taylor Swift in Houston: What to know before the shows

Taylor Swift will be in Houston for shows at NRG Stadium on April 21, 22 and 23.

HOUSTON — Taylor Swift will be in Houston for three concerts, all at NRG Stadium. It's her Eras tour, with dates on April 21, 22 and 23.

So for all those Swifties out here, we’re putting together a list of everything you need to know before the show!

What time is the Taylor Swift concert in Houston?

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. on all three nights. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day.

When will the Eras Tour merch truck be operating?

We know snagging Eras Tour merch is on any true Swiftie's to-do list and we've been getting all your questions about when the merch truck will be at NRG Stadium.

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch truck will open outside of NRG Stadium starting Thursday with way more extended hours than any other city so far! Here's the full schedule:

Thursday - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday - 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

It will be parked outside of Bud Light Plaza. (See map below.) You can park at NRG Park when lots open at 10 a.m. It will cost $20.

You don't need a ticket for the merch truck on Thursday,but you Do need one on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here's what you need to know for the merch truck!

How long does the concert last?

If you're going to the show, pace yourself! According to the Wall Street Journal, Taylor Swift plays 44 songs, including two secret songs that vary with each concert, and the show lasts around three hours.

Who is opening for Taylor Swift at her Houston shows?

Before Taylor Swift takes the stage at NRG Stadium, Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrahams will entertain the crowd.

What time is Taylor Swift going on stage at NRG Stadium?

We don't know exactly, but wth the show starting at 6:30 p.m. and based on her performances in Tampa and Dallas with opening acts, you can expect her to take the stage sometime around 8 p.m.

NRG Stadium will have a clear bag policy in effect

That means bags must be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and must be completely clear. Guests can also bring a small clutch purse that’s no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap. If the clutch purse fits those dimensions, it doesn’t have to be clear.

Are phone chargers allowed?

Portable phone chargers – ones that are no larger than a credit card – are allowed inside NRG Stadiums. BUT – external battery packs for other things like light-up signs or costumes are NOT allowed in.

NRG Go Portable Battery Rental Stations will be available in sections 105, 109, 124, 128, 348, 505, 511, 531 and 537.

What about friendship bracelets?

If you made friendship bracelets to trade with other Swifties, you can bring those in. They just need to be worn or in a clear bag. Warning: bracelets cannot contain lights.

Are empty refillable water bottles allowed in?

Nope, sorry.

Can I bring my medical supplies?

According to NRG Park, medically necessary items are allowed after proper inspection. Just let security staff know about the items before they are scanned.

Where is rideshare pickup/dropoff?

All rideshare pickups and drop-offs will be in the yellow lot off Main Street. From there, guests can walk on the pedestrian bridge over Kirby to get to NRG Stadium.

What if my parents are dropping me off?

All parent drop-off vehicles should enter the Green Lot through Gate 13 off Lantern Point Drive, according to NRG Park.

NRG Stadium parking

NRG Park parking lots will open at noon on April 21, 22 and 23.

Parking at NRG Stadium on the night of the Taylor Swift concerts is $40 per space at the gate and it's all cashless. You can pay with credit, Apple or Google Pay. On their website, NRG Stadium says that parking rates can change without notice and there's no in and out access.

All NRG lots (Blue, Orange, Green, Red, Purple, and Yellow) will be open. ADA Parking will be available in the Blue Lot.

NRG Stadium parking is on a first come, first serve basis. There is no pre-paid parking. If you buy a spot beforehand, it's likely a lot off of the NRG Park property, which means there may be a lot of walking involved.

Parking rate is $40 per space at the gate. NRG Park is cashless effective December 1, 2022.

Will the roof be open?

No, NRG Park says the stadium's roof will be closed.

Take the rail to NRG Stadium

METRO rail is an option for getting to the Taylor Swift concert. You can get info on on METRO rail here.

Will METRO have special shuttles or Park & Rides?

No. According to METRO, it will open its South Fannin lot as a special event lot. For $20 per vehicle, drivers can park there and ride METRORail to the NRG Park stop for free.

Tip for parents of younger kids

A lot of Houston parents are treating their kids to Swift's concert. Since NRG Stadium is going to be packed and dark once the show starts, make sure they have an ID bracelet in case you get separated. Another option is to write your phone number on their arm.

Is the city planning anything special to recognize Taylor Swift?

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made an announcement via social media that this weekend NRG Stadium will be renamed: NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version).