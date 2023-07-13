Taylor Swift releases 'Dear John' ...(Minneapolis Version)

The superstar announced that she included the live recording of "Dear John" from her show at U.S. Bank Stadium on her deluxe "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" release.

MINNEAPOLIS — Run as fast as you can — to Taylor Swift's website.

There, you'll find a link to download the deluxe digital version of her newest album release, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which includes a live recording of "Dear John," one of the surprise songs Swift performed on her second night in Minneapolis during her Eras Tour.

On Thursday, Swift posted a link to her Instagram story, inviting fans to download the album, which also includes a live recording of "Last Kiss" from last weekend in Kansas City.

Each show Swift played at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 23 and 24 lasted for more than three hours and boasted 44-song sets. Music critics from the Twin Cities and beyond mostly agreed that Swift put on two of the best shows ever in Minneapolis, drawing in more than 120,000 people throughout the weekend.

To get your deluxe digital version of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," and follow along with the rest of her Eras Tour, click here.

