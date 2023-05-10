How to use Fall's energy to boost productivity

Kristy Kuhl shares her tips for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is here... and while many of us think of the shorter days to mean less productivity, Kristy Kuhl joined Charlotte Today to share ways to use Fall's energy to add more productivity to your life. She also shares that if you feel like this is a time for you to rest before you reset, do that!

This is a time of year where we have to re-engineer and re-think our routines. Days are shorter and you may need to move the timing of your day around to fit the season.

Fall is a good time to mimic what we see in nature. In aFll, the trees tend to lose their leaves. We can do the same by figuring out what isn't working in our lives, and shedding it and leaving it behind.

You spend more time in your own space in Fall, so it's good to make sure your space feels good. Make sure you keep your space tidy and fill it with things that help you feel more on track.

Fall brings structure, so think of a couple things you want to focus on each day and put them on your calendar to make sure you get them done.

Get in nature this season and nourish your body with seasonal products as well.

