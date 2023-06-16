'Jeopardy!' fans shocked after biblical clue stumps all 3 contestants

The clue seemed like a no-brainer for some religious people.

CULVER CITY, Calif. — An unanswered "Jeopardy!" clue from Tuesday night's episode is sending some fans of "America's Favorite Quiz Show" into a frenzy.

What seemed like an easy answer for some viewers — well, at least some God-fearing ones — stumped all three contestants on the stage.

The clue, worth $200, read, "Matthew 6:9 says, 'Our Father, which art in Heaven,' this 'be thy name.'"

What followed was a rare moment of silence in the fast-paced game as contestants Suresh Krishnan, Joe Seibert and Laura Blyler Scanland failed to buzz in with a response.

"Hallowed," host Mayim Bialik said when revealing the answer.

The moment caught the attention of Twitter users who were shocked that none of the brainy game show contestants knew the most common Christian prayer.

Some fans had a more light-hearted response.

"How can those Jeopardy! nerds not know this answer. Have they never listened to Iron Maiden?" one user wrote in reference to the 1982 hit "Hallowed Be Thy Name."

Other, most Christian-identifying users, thought the moment was more troubling.

"We have lost so much Biblical literacy & basic awareness of the things of God’s Word. This moving away from Biblical values will equal double jeopardy for our nation," Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, wrote.

"Not one contestant on Jeopardy last night knew the answer to this..... Are you waking up yet?" another user tweeted.

This was a clue on Jeopardy last night & not one contestant got it right. This may seem like a silly example of cultural decay.



Religion and the Bible aren't uncommon topics on the "Jeopardy!" board. In fact, another biblical clue frustrated some fans back in November.

A "Final Jeopardy!" clue on the "Tournament of Champions" read, "Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations."

"Who are the Hebrews?" contestant Amy Schneider wrote. Contestant Sam Buttrey wrote, "Who are the Romans?" but only Schneider was deemed correct.

This time, viewers didn't question why some contestants didn't know the answer, but rather, what the answer actually was — based on theological studies.

Despite not knowing the answer to the "Lord's Prayer" clue, contestant Suresh Krishnan went on to become the "Jeopardy!" champion Tuesday night.