Netflix drops first trailer for 'That '90s Show'

The first look at the 'That 70s Show' update features Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp renewing their roles from the original series.

WISCONSIN, USA — The first trailer for the new Netflix series "That '90s Show" made its debut on social media Tuesday.

A spinoff of the popular FOX series "That '70s Show," which ran on FOX-TV from 1998 to 2006, "That '90s Show" returns to the fictional Point Place, Wisconsin, to continue the adventures of the Forman family and their wacky friends and neighbors.

The original series, which was supposed to take place between 1976 and 1979, starred Topher Grace as teenager Eric Forman and Laura Prepon as his neighbor and girlfriend, Donna.

Forman lived in fear of his gruff but lovable father, Red (Kurtwood Smith), was enabled by his loving mother, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and antagonized by his older sister, Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly). Much of the show's hijinx took place in the Formans' basement, where friends Hyde (Danny Masterson), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) hung out.

In the new series, Smith and Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, joined by a new group of series regulars led by Callie Haverda, who portrays their granddaughter, Leia Forman.

Grace, Prepon, Kutcher, Kunis and Valderrama will also return as special guests, according to netflixlife.com.

Tuesday's trailer serves as a teaser for the show, and features Smith and Rupp with new 90's attitudes (and clothes). None of the other stars of the original series are featured, but we get a look at Haverda's Leia Forman and her friends, who appear to be ready to get into the same kind of trouble their predecessors did in the Forman basement.

The trailer appears below:

Welcome back to the basement.



Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Forman in That '90s Show, premiering January 19. pic.twitter.com/YUp19KYbRI — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2022