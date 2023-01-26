Your dog will love this game day chili!

SEATTLE — We do tons of recipes on the show, but this next one has gone to the dogs — literally.
Brutus Bone Broth is a human-grade bone broth made for dogs to enjoy!
It's now being sold and Costco and it's creator Sue Delegan joined the show to share a fun recipe!
Doggo game day chili
By celebrity chef Ryan Kotwica
INGREDIENTS:
- 1lb of ground beef
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup green beans or 1 cup bell peppers, chopped
- 1 cup (any flavor) Brutus Bone Broth
- 1 tbsp olive oil (just to coat pan and brown meat)
- Optional: celery or Brutus on the Go powder for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- In a medium pot, start heating up the olive oil.
- Next, brown the beef and stir until fully cooked and broken down. Pour off some of the fat, but save some for extra flavor.
- Next, add in carrots and sweet potators and cook until slightly tender, add Brutus Broth and green beans and cook mixture until broth has reduced and "chili" has a thickened consistency.
- Allow to cool to room temperature before serving.
- Optional: Top with chopped celery or Brutus on the Go powder for extra flavor and fun!
