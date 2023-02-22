whip up a tasty sauce using pantry staples

DENVER — Here’s Christy Rost’s recipe:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/3 cup sweet onion, peeled and chopped fine

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 3-ounce can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/8 teaspoon sugar

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2-3 teaspoons dried oregano

1 package spaghetti or other pasta

Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat, add olive oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add onion and sauté several minutes until it begins to soften. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more, stirring constantly. Stir in diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, sugar, and pepper. Cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until the diced tomatoes soften.

Reduce the heat to low. Add oregano, rubbing it between your hands to release its flavor. Cover and simmer the sauce 15 to 20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Meanwhile, cook desired amount of spaghetti according to package directions. When the pasta is al dente, drain and serve with marinara sauce.

Yield: 2 to 3 servings