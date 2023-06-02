Spice up your Super Bowl party with these delicious snacks

Indonesian vegetable fritters, stuffed jalapenos, and mini taco salad cups are sure to please! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, team New Day wanted to make sure your party wouldn't be without delicious snacks! All week, staff members shared their favorite game day snacks and we've put them all in one convienient place for you!

Bakwan Sayur – Indonesian Vegetable Fritters

Shared by New Day editor Gloria Angelin. Recipe from So Yummy Recipes.

Prep Time: 15 mins | Cook Time: 30 mins | Total Time: 45 mins | Servings: 14

EQUIPMENT:

Pestle and mortar or chopper or food processor

Chopping board

Kitchen knife

Mixing bowls

Frying pan

Slotted spoon

INGREDIENTS:

3.53 ounces carrot about one medium-sized, julienned

3.53 ounces beansprouts.

5.3 ounces white cabbage sliced

2 scallions/green onions/spring onions sliced

1 shallot

1 garlic

5.3 ounces plain flour/all-purpose flour.

2 tablespoons rice flour

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon salt (see note)

½ teaspoon stock powder (optional)

½ teaspoon ground white pepper

5.07 fluid ounces water

Oil for deep-fry

DIRECTIONS:

Peel the shallot and garlic, then pound them into a paste. You can use a pestle and mortar, or use a chopper/food processor. In a bowl, place the plain flour, rice flour, ground coriander, ground pepper, salt, and stock powder (if using). Stir well. Add the shallot-garlic paste into the flour mixture and mix well as you pour the water little by little. Put the sliced cabbage, julienned carrot, beansprouts, and sliced spring onions/scallions into the batter. Quickly stir until all is mixed. Heat the oil in a wok/deep pan. Test it by frying a little batter in the oil. When it dries quickly but not too rapidly, the oil is ready. Spoon the vegetable fritter batter and carefully slide it onto the hot oil. Repeat until the oil is full and cook at medium heat until the tops look slightly translucent. Use a slotted spoon to turn the fritters. Cook your bakwan sayur until it looks golden and crispy on the edges. Take the fritters out of the oil. Let them rest on kitchen paper to absorb the oil for a while before serving, so they will not be too greasy. Enjoy your vegetable fritters with fresh chilies or your favorite chili sauce.

NOTES:

Try to pound the shallot and garlic until it is as smooth as possible.

If you do not use stock powder, you would want to add about ¾ – 1 tsp of salt instead. Because stock powder contains salt, you want to increase or decrease your salt accordingly.

You can use ground black pepper if you prefer or if that is what you have.

When you fry your bakwan sayur, flatten the batter a little as you slide it onto the hot oil. The thicker your batter is, the longer it takes for you to cook, and the less crunchy it will be.

Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos with Dairy Free Cream Cheese

Shared by New Day executive producer Joseph Suttner.

INGREDIENTS:

12 whole jalapenos

12 slices bacon – thin rather than thick sliced is best

12 oz Kite Hill dairy free cream cheese OR regular cream cheese

1 oz fresh chives, finely chopped (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. On a cutting board, slice the heads off the jalapenos and discard. Slice the jalapenos in half lengthwise, remove the seeds and ribs and discard. Leave a little rib if you like them hot. Rinse the jalapenos in a strainer and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine the cream cheese and chives until well mixed. Spoon or pipe the mix into the halved jalapenos. Grab your 12 slices of bacon, and cut them in half. Wrap each jalapeno with half a piece of bacon. Obtain a baking sheet and square grate if you have one. Disperse all of the jalapenos onto the grate and bake in the oven for 35 minutes, or until the bacon is thoroughly cooked. *If you don't have a grate, line the baking sheet with foil and parchment on top of the foil. Bake directly on that. Remove from the oven. Remove the jalapenos with tongs to a serving platter or plates. Enjoy!

Taco Salad Cups

Shared by producer Rebecca Perry. Recipe from Just A Taste.

Skip the forks in favor of your fingers with a party-friendly recipe for easy taco salad cups.

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 30 mins | Servings: 12 cups

INGREDIENTS:

12 wonton wrappers

Cooking spray

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/3 cup ground beef or turkey

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 cup finely shredded iceberg or romaine lettuce

1/2 cup homemade or store-bought guacamole

1/2 cup homemade or store-bought salsa

1/4 cup sour cream

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Arrange the wonton wrappers in a 12-cup muffin pan then spray them lightly with cooking spray. Bake the wonton cups for 5 minutes then remove them from the oven and set them aside. Add the vegetable oil to a medium sauté pan set over medium-low heat. Add the ground meat and cook it, breaking it apart with a spatula, until it is browned and cooked through. Add the taco seasoning and stir to combine then remove the pan from the heat. Assemble the taco cups by dividing the ground meat evenly among the wonton cups. Top the ground beef with the shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and a dollop of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream then serve.

NOTES:

I know 1/3 cup ground meat may not seem like enough to fill 12 muffin tin cups, I promise it's the perfect quantity

