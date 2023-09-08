Spice up your lunch or dinner with this Southern cajun sandwich - Makini's Kitchen

This sammie will give you a healthy taste of the South. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're in a sandwich state of mind, how about a little cajun spice to go with that? Our own plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a sammie just for you. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Makini recently launch a GoFundMe account for her new tofu-making venture! More information can be found here.

Blackened Tofu Sammie

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup butter softened

3 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves chopped

2 Tbsp plus 1 teaspoon paprika

2 Tbsp plus 1 teaspoon cumin

2 Tbsp plus 1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 Tbsp plus 1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tsp salt

1 tsp cayenne

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

4 Tbsp Soy or tamari sauce

1 Tbsp lemon juice

3 Tbsp plus 1 teaspoon fresh cilantro chopped.

1 lb good quality extra firm tofu carefully cut into 16 thin slices (I like House Foods Super firm tofu here)

Grinder salad

Ingredients:

½ cup Papa’s Sammie Sauce Recipe

3 Tbsp hot vinegar from your pepper pot pickles

2 Tbsp avocado oil

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Pinch chili flakes

¼ cup very thinly sliced purple onion

2 cups thinly sliced iceberg lettuce

For Blackened tofu grinders

1 ciabatta baguette (I use Trader Joe’s brand, but you can use any baguette that is a traditional 24’’ or so long)

12 pieces pan fried Blackened tofu

1 whole tomato sliced into about 12 thin slices.

Papa’s Sammie sauce

Grinder salad

Instructions:

In a bowl combine butter, fresh thyme, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and cayenne. Use a fork or your hand and mix ingredients until well combined. Add in the Worcestershire sauce, soy (or tamari for gluten-free), lemon juice, fresh cilantro and cream mix all ingredients together until well combined.

Open the tofu, drain any excess water (DO NOT press) then cut carefully lengthways into about a dozen 1/8 inch thick rectangle slices. Lay the tofu slices out in a large dish. The butter rub should be a bit soft; pour over or rub tofu with Cajun blacking butter, refrigerate and marinate overnight.

Remove tofu from fridge and allow to warm a bit until butter marinade is soft enough to rub off of tofu slices, about 10-15 minutes.

Heat a pan on medium heat and add your tofu, it should hit and sizzle. Working in batches pan fry on medium until tofu is cooked through about 3-4 minutes or until the tofu is a rich golden brown. Note that the heat should not be so high that the tofu blackens at this stage. Allow tofu to cook through first, then turn the heat up just enough to crisp the outside about medium-high. Add some butter rub to the pan and allow to blacken the tofu. Remove the first batch from the pan and keep warm on a plate. Repeat until all of the tofu is pan-fried.

While the tofu is cooking toast your baguette in the oven according to package directions or toast in the oven for 2-3 minutes or according to package directions.

While bread is toasting make your grinder salad: in a small mixing bowl add in the Sammie Sauce, along with the rest of the ingredients, including the lettuce and onions. Set aside.

Once everything is ready assemble your grinder by slicing the bread in half and adding Papa’s Sammie Sauce to the bottom, as much as you like, followed by your pan-fried tofu. Layer the tofu along the length of the baguette, then tomatoes on top of tofu. On the baguette top add all of the dressed grinder salad, put the top on the Sub and cut into as many pieces as you like!

Papa’s Sammie Sauce

Makes 2 cups

Nothing beats a good sandwich and sauce is key. If you are a grill king like my dad was spread this on some bread and throw wherever you grilled up on it. This is my go-to, all-purpose sandwich sauce: it’s mild and super flavorful, great for the entire tribe everyone from 8-years-old to 80.

Ingredients:

2 cups mayo

¼ cup Parsley very finely chopped

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

¼ cup unsweetened plant milk

1 tsp fresh chopped garlic

1 tsp sea salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions: