'Yellowstone' star was destined to play a cowboy after childhood on Pacific Northwest ranch

SEATTLE — The Dutton family are back on the ranch for season five of "Yellowstone."

The popular show returns on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, who stops at nothing to preserve the legacy and land of his Montana ranch. In the new season, he’s elected governor and wields his political power to solidify his family’s future. But he faces opposition from out-of-state investors, the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock, and one member of his own family.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to four of the show’s stars about Season Five: Cole Hauser (Rip,) Gil Birmingham (Chairman Thomas Rainwater,) Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton,) and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton.)

HOLCOMB: "Your first experiences ever on a ranch were in the Pacific Northwest?”

HAUSER: “In Oregon, yeah. In Ashland. I think there was definitely some destiny of eventually playing a cowboy of some kind. I grew up on a horse, not before I could walk but pretty close after."

HOLCOMB: "I don't know if you saw it, but Washington native Chris Pratt dressed up as Rip from Halloween this year.”

HAUSER: (laughing) "I did see that, yeah.”

HOLCOMB: "Is that just one thing on the longest list of surreal things that have happened over the past few years for you?”

HAUSER: “I think the most surreal thing I've seen lately, I was here for Halloween in New York and there was a guy who was walking as Rip — and he had a plastic cowboy hat on, and the black jacket. And I yelled out of the car, 'Hey Rip.' And he turned around, and I said, 'You ain't f'ing Rip!' And he kept walking. He was like, 'F you!' in a total New York fashion."

HOLCOMB: "He probably told his friends later, 'Some guy who looked just like Cole Hauser told me you're no f'ing Rip.'”

HAUSER: (laughing) “No, he did not think it was me. I can guarantee you."

HOLCOMB: "'The Twilight Saga' debuted this month in 2008. Is a little piece of your heart always here in the Northwest because of that experience?”

BIRMINGHAM: “Oh yeah, yeah — because that's where we filmed the first one. The first one was my favorite — little independent movie that got a great launch. Great memories there."

HOLCOMB: “Is it hard to keep this show under wraps?”

BIRMINGHAM: "I've gotten really good at keeping the secrets. To tell you the truth, we often don't know what's going to happen until we get the scripts, as well. And we don't get all of them up front. So we follow the twists and turns just like the audience does when we film it."

HOLCOMB: "Do you read each episode like it's Christmas morning or with abject fear?”

ASBILLE: “When Monica was pregnant, I read with fear.” (laughter)

BIRMINGHAM: "It's going to be a real elevated drama sense of shifting alliances and certainly power leverages. John Dutton's going to become governor. There's going to be a lot of dirty business."



HOLCOMB: "Luke, is it true you've not watched this series yourself?”

GRIMES: “Yeah, it's true. I want to wait until I'm done doing it (so) I can really see it with fresh eyes and enjoy it. I really want to sit down and watch the whole show someday."

ASBILLE: "I have a different tactic — I just watch it in a really dark room by myself."

HOLCOMB: “Safe to say in Season Five, the show isn’t holding back?”

GRIMES: "In true Yellowstone form, it's off to the races. We have a pretty huge pivotal moment right off the bat in episode one that really sets the course for us for the season. Every season has its own identity and I think this one is no different."