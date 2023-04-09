Wood County cold case gets national platform in documentary series

The 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone is getting a deeper look on the show "People Magazine Investigates." Her sister Hope McGlone shared her experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A cold case in Wood County surrounding the murder of 19-year-old Brittany McGlone received a national platform as the focus of an investigative documentary television series named "People Magazine Investigates."

Brittany McGlone was found murdered in a Winnsboro home back on May 4, 2007.

Her sister Hope McGlone hopes by reaching a larger audience, the documentary could spark a new lead to solving her sister's murder case.

"It's sad, bittersweet, but it's awesome to reach this point of national coverage on Brittney's case," Hope McGlone said. "I hesitate to use the word hope, but hopefully it does kind of stir things up and maybe get some more people talking."

September marks a year since a Wood County grand jury chose not to indict a man who was charged with capital murder in connection to the case of Brittany’s death. When it comes to efforts on moving forward on the murder case, Hope McGlone said it's been quiet.

"I think the sheriff's still doing what he can do and still looking into things but as far as the district attorney goes I still haven't heard from them," Hope McGlone said. "No one has reached out to us."

In the show’s episode trailer, people can see Brittany’s mother Patricia Tice being interviewed and speaking about the time she didn't hear back from her daughter.

Hope McGlone said the process of getting interviewed for this documentary is something she'll never forget.

"It's very surreal, it's triggering a lot of things in me a lot of emotions," Hope McGlone said of the documentary interview. "I honestly don't know if I'll even watch at this point yet."

Throughout the ups and downs of her Brittany’s murder, Hope McGlone has continuously kept her story alive through a Facebook account and demonstrations in front of the Wood County Courthouse. She said her main goal at this moment within the murder case is to get more support from officials and the community itself.

"I hope it just gets people talking and maybe gets us to a point where we need to be," Hope McGlone said.