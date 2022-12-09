Year in Review: Here's what DFW searched for the most on Google in 2022

Capybara? Grinder sandwich recipe? What else are y'all searching for?

DALLAS — This year was quite the year... and our searches online matched that energy.

Here are the top trending searches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 2022, according to Google:

The Top 10 trending "near me" searches in Dallas-Fort Worth

Gas prices Remote jobs Ssa office Pilates Cheapest gas Estate sales Staffing agencies Halal food Food banks Indian store

According to Google, DFW was the only area in the United States who had halal food in its top trending "near me" searches. The area also had the top "staffing agencies" search in the entire country, above cities like Chicago; Columbus, Georgia; and South Bend, Indiana.

Additional searches: Capybara was the top trending animal search in the Metroplex, searched three times more this year than last. Grinder sandwich was the area's top trending recipe search. DFW was one of only 15 areas that searched for K-pop music more than pop.

Here's how DFW faired with what was trending nationally:

Top trending searches:

Wordle Election results Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Saget

Top trending news:

Election results Queen Elizabeth passing Ukraine Powerball numbers Hurricane Ian

Top trending people:

Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Antonio Brown Kari Lake

How to help...

Ukraine Ukrainian refugees? Abortion rights? Ukraine army? Uvalde?

Tickets

Disneyland tickets Bad Bunny tickets Taylor Swift tickets Phillies tickets Blink 182 tickets

Near me

Gas prices near me At home COVID test near me Voting near me Early voting near me PCR test near me