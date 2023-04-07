x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Features

Check out these newborns decked out in their Easter best

At hospitals across the Mid-South, nurses in the NICU units create special themed photo shoots for the holidays.
Credit: Saint Francis-Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time again, when newborns across the Mid-South are dressed up in cute outfits for the holidays.

The nurses at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis’ NICU created a colorful Easter-themed backdrop and props for a special photo shoot for the babies and their parents.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson.

Thomson is a NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background.

More Videos

In Other News

Angelo State softball takes on St. Edwards

Before You Leave, Check This Out