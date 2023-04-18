Cypress mom creates chalk portrait of Taylor Swift ahead of Houston concerts

Taylor Swift is coming to Houston the weekend of April 21 for her Eras Tour. All three Houston concerts are sold out.

CYPRESS, Texas — A Houston-area mom used a "Blank Space" in her driveway to create one heck of a Taylor Swift portrait completely made of chalk.

Instagram user @chalkonista is no stranger to chalk art, but she said with T-Swizzle coming into town this weekend for her Eras Tour, it was only fitting for her to create something for the singer who is known "All Too Well."

"So far I'm two for two on people knowing who it is so hopefully she's as recognizable as I'd like her to be," @chalkonista wrote on Instagram.

The chalk artist said though she and her family won't be attending any of the Taylor Swift concerts in Houston, they are big fans.

"...love belting some Taylor Swift, but I wouldn't call us crazy Swifties like some people out there," @chalkonista told KHOU 11.

Taylor Swift pre-concert events in Houston

Houston businesses are pregaming the Taylor Swift concerts all week long before she takes the stage at NRG Stadium.

Schedule of events below:

TUESDAY

Go head to head with other Swifties at Taylor Swift trivia. Little Woodrow's Shepherd and Under the Radar Brewery are holding trivia events Tuesday. Both start at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Dress in your favorite Eras outfit and take a 3-mile run/walk through the Heights. The casual event starts at 6 p.m. at the Luluemon at 713 Heights.

THURSDAY

We all want that summer body, but what about a Taylor body? No, not a tailored body, but a Taylor body. If you’re feeling sluggish, ‘Shake It off” and enter a new era with a one-hour workout Orangetheory Fitness class. Best of all, the class will be set to a T-Swift soundtrack. The class will be held next Thursday at Eleanor Tinsley Park at 18-3600 Allen Pkwy in Houston from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Taylor herself told us to "Make the friendship bracelets" in "You're on Your Own, Kid" and Pinspiration is here to help. The Heights DIY craft studio is hosting a friendship bracelet-making party from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Swifties 18 and older can pre-party at RISE Rooftop. Doors for Taylor Fest open at 8 p.m. with the show getting underway at 9 p.m.

Westin Medical Center is hosting an exclusive part for just 100 fans. The first 100 fans in line for Taylor on the Terrace will get in. More information here.

FRIDAY

Starting Friday and running through Sunday (just like the Eras tour shows), Blossom Hotel (at 7118 Bertner Ave. in Houston) will offer a Taylor Swift cocktail menu from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The Swiftie Menu items include the Bad Blood Margarita for the hotel’s take on a strawberry margarita; the Pink Paris French 75, made with prosecco, gin and strawberry puree, and the Lavender Haze made with vodka, Giffard Crème de Violette Liqueur and club soda.

SUNDAY