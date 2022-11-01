A Winter Whataland: Whataburger announces new items for Christmas collection

Why just eat Whataburger when you can wear it, too?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are making your Christmas wishlist, stop what you're doing and listen up! Whataburger has just announced their 2022 Holiday Gift Guide and fans have a lot of merchandise to choose from!

Dozens of items have been added to the Whatastore including pajamas, ornaments, socks and even fry slippers and sweater vests.

Items range from $4.99 to around $100.

Most items are already on sale, but some will be available starting Nov. 8 through the 17.

