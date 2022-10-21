Airbnb hosts offered free noise monitors to 'prevent disruptive parties'

The devices can notify a host and renter if the decibel level inside a home goes over a maximum threshold.

COLORADO, USA — Airbnb is trying to prevent people from hosting parties at rental homes by giving noise detection devices to hosts.

The company said they will be offering homeowners who rent their houses on the platform a free device that measures the amount of noise in the home.

This is in an attempt to "get ahead of and prevent disruptive parties and community nuisance," the company said in a release.

> The video above is about new screening tools that are also intended to prevent parties.

The device doesn't record or transmit conversations or sound, but measures the overall decibel level, according to Airbnb. The host can set a maximum decibel level, and if device detects noise louder than that, it will send a message to both the host and renter.

Airbnb said that hosts who chose to use the device will be required to disclose that on their listings. The devices will also not be allowed in bedrooms or other sleeping areas.

This is the latest in a series of measures the company has used to try and prevent parties.

Last week, the company said they would only be allowing people with a history of positive reviews to make one-night, full-house reservations over the Halloween weekend.

In 2021, more than 1,700 people in Colorado were blocked from booking full homes over the Halloween weekend due to anti-party measures, according to the Airbnb release.

Airbnb has been under growing pressure to clamp down on parties since 2019, when a Halloween house party in a San Francisco suburb ended with five people dead in a shooting.

The following year, Airbnb announced a worldwide party ban at its listings and banned people under 25 from renting an entire house near their home unless they had a record of positive reviews on the site. The party ban was initially cast as a temporary health measure during the pandemic but was made permanent in June.