Spring is in the air at the San Antonio Zoo

"Spring is almost upon and the zoo is buzzing with new attractions and beautiful scenery this season," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Spring is almost here, and that means flowers are blooming, bees are pollinating and butterflies will soon be everywhere.

You can celebrate the season at the San Antonio Zoo, with a buzzingly beautiful festival of Blooms, Bees & Butterflies.

March 1 through May 26, the zoo will turn into a kaleidoscope of colors featuring larger-than-life glass sculptures of butterflies, bees, praying mantis and more.

The zoo has something for all ages, including encounters with animals, dance parties, craft stations, and even educational performances.

"Spring is almost upon and the zoo is buzzing with new attractions and beautiful scenery this season," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "The plants, animals and pollinators thrive at this time of year and the zoo is the perfect place to see that harmony come together. I encourage everyone to visit us and connect with nature in our incredible ecosystem of plants, bugs and animals."

Our zoo is home to over1,000 plant and animal species that range from extinct in the wild to ones that are native to Texas and maybe growing right in your own backyard.

You'll be able to check out the scenic wonders of nature in full effect right beside fabulous sculptures by artist Alex Heveri! Plus.

You ca also get up close and personal with hard-working pollinators at the new John & Greli Less Butterfly House, which features hundreds of exotic butterflies and even a free-roaming sloth named Yavari who loves to snack.

The zoo will transform into one big Jungle Boogie Break from March 11 through the 19. So grab a few of your friends and family members and head to the zoo for extended hours of music, games, food and much more.

The zoo invites you to connect with nature and make unforgettable memories all year long with an annual San Antonio Zoo Membership for as little as $3 a month:

Our award winning zoo was named #1 in Texas just last year.

Have you been to the San Antonio Zoo lately? Well what are you waiting for. Say hi to Timothy for us!

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.