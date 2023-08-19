Bucket of baby rattlesnakes removed from Arizona home

August is considered the peak season for rattlesnakes to have their babies.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The rattlesnake birthing season appears to be underway after a family of snakes were recently relocated off of an Arizona property.

The Golder Ranch Fire District in Pima County reported getting a call recently for a bundle of snakes found in a bricked area next to an Oro Valley home. A total of nine baby rattlesnakes, one adult rattlesnake, and one large bull snake was removed from the area.

The call is a good reminder to Arizona residents that August is considered the birthing season for rattlesnakes. The monsoon moisture in the air will signal to mother rattlesnakes that now is a suitable time to find a safe place to give birth.

It is considered quite rare for snakes to give birth near a residence but one Scottsdale homeowner encountered their own family of baby snakes last August.

Baby rattlesnakes will often stay around their mother for a couple of weeks before venturing out on their own to find food.

Tips on what to do if you encounter a little rattler out in the wild can be found here.

SsssNAKE CALL: EN-377 ran a public assist-snake removal in the area of Shadow Mountain and Hardy. The crew removed and relocated 9 baby rattlesnakes, 1 adult #rattlesnake and 1 large bull snake from a bricked area next to a home. pic.twitter.com/1U2FqtEy9J — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) August 19, 2023

