California girl gets approval to keep unicorn

The county even gave the girl guidelines on how to care for the animal, if she ever finds one.

LOS ANGELES — A pony may be a common Christmas wish for many kids this time of year, but one girl in Los Angeles County has her sights set just a little higher.

The girl, identified only as Madeline, put in a special request to Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control asking for permission to own the rarest of all animals, a unicorn.

"Dear LA County," Madeline wrote, "I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response."

Director Marcia Mayeda not only decided to give the girl permission, she sent Madeline her own pre-approved unicorn license, as well as a plush toy unicorn to hold the place as she searches for a real one.

"It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," Mayeda told Madeline in her reply letter. "I commend your sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County".

The licensing letter even gave the young girl five conditions on how to care for her future pet:

"1. The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles county Code Title 10.

2. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows.

3. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats — watermelon — at least once each week.

4. The unicorn’s horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth.

5. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn’s good health."

The department stated how much joy the request brought to their staff, and thanked Madeline for reaching out to them.

They officially confirmed in their post that yes, they do license unicorns.

At last report it did not look like Madeline had found herself a unicorn yet, but if she does, there is little doubt that it will be well taken care of.