Change of seasons brings change in bee behavior

Bees will be acting a little different during the fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Fall has just begun, and everyone is getting ready for the season.

However, we're not the only ones doing some prep for this season. Our local bees are as well. Contrary to popular belief, not all species of bees actually group up together and live as a colony.

“There are many species of bees that are truly solitary, they live by themselves. But there are also bees that live not exactly in a social structure but live communally. It’s like living in an apartment, you might not necessarily know your neighbor or even like your neighbor, but you live next-door to your neighbor in an apartment situation. Well, the same is true with certain species of bees.” said Michael Nickell, museum scientist for the Sibley Nature Center in Midland.

But for those species that do live in hives and work together as one, such as honeybees, this time of year is really important for them.

Though Winter still seems a bit of ways away for us, to them it’s right around the corner.

So, they need to do whatever they can to make sure they’re ready.

“Well talking about honeybees, the Winter generation of honeybees is gearing up and so they’re going to be a little bit longer lived. They’re going to keep the hive going, keeping it warm for the queen to keep her alive.” Nickell continued.

Nickell also says that honeybees are scrambling to get things like nectar so that they can turn it into honey for the winter and keep the hive alive.