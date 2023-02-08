Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reveals gender of newborn gorilla: It's a...

Guests can see the newborn gorilla as she continues bonding with her mom.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared an update Wednesday to reveal the gender of their new baby gorilla that was born last month.

And... It's a girl!

“Guests should still see mom holding the baby quite a bit as mom is getting more and more comfortable, which she is,” Associate Animal Curator Elena Less explained in video posted to the Cleveland Zoo’s Facebook page, which you can watch in the video below. “You’ll start to see more glimpses of the baby. Won’t be off mom anytime soon, but in the coming weeks and coming months, of course, that will start to happen and you will see her starting to place the baby down. But for now, still just holding that baby tight and doing a great job being a mom.”

Baby Gorilla Gender Reveal.mp4 IT’S A…..!!! Tune in for an exciting update on the newborn gorilla and the rest of the troop! Posted by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Less says guests will be able to help choose the name for the baby gorilla with a date for that option to be announced at a later date.

For now, guests can see the gorillas any day they visit the zoo.

“We do have the gorillas in the outdoor yard, and they’re enjoying this beautiful weather,” Less said.

The newborn Western lowland gorilla was welcomed into the world to 32-year-old mom, Kebi Moyo, and 36-year-old dad, Mokolo.

“Kebi and the newborn have already shown positive signs of development including nursing and bonding amongst the other members of the troop,” according to zoo officials. “Weighing approximately 4 lbs. at birth, newborn gorillas are in almost constant contact with their mother for the first six months and nurse for about three years.”

The baby is the second gorilla fathered by Mokolo after Kayembe was born back in October 2021. She was born on July 19 within minutes of Willy the elephant’s death at the zoo.

“We’re deeply sad to share the passing of Willy, who was an unforgettable ambassador to his species here over the past 12 years and beloved by all of our Zoo team and extended Zoo family,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar in a previous announcement. “As we mourn the loss of Willy, it’s not lost on us that within minutes of his passing, we welcomed the birth of a newborn gorilla – only the second in our history. I want to thank our tremendous and tireless team for their efforts during this emotional day.”

