'Everyone’s fear just came true': Crocodile attacks dog at Florida beach

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said crocodile sightings have increased in recent years.

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Editor's note: The American crocodile seen above is not the animal responsible for the reported dog attack.

A Florida man is “heartbroken” for his neighbor after their dog was attacked on Monday by a crocodile in Satellite Beach, according to reports.

Robert Pettitt told CBS affiliate WKMG-TV that it was the first time he’d heard of a crocodile grabbing a dog.

Efforts to find the dog and crocodile were futile, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement. After they had received a report of a dead dog in the mouth of a crocodile near a private home in Brevard County, they searched the surrounding area but never found the animals.

“Crocodile sightings have increased in recent years as the result of their population recovery along with the growing number of people spending time on or near the waters of South Florida,” FWC wrote in a statement.

“Due to the American crocodile’s shy and reclusive nature, conflicts between them and people are extremely rare in Florida.”

Another neighbor who reportedly saw the little dog in the croc’s mouth told the news outlet, “You think, ‘Crocodile, that’s pretty scary. It could eat animals or people,’” Eric Sedej said.

“So when I saw it had a dog, I was like, ‘Alright, everyone’s fear just came true,” he continued.

FWC gave these precautionary measures when in or near the water, people can reduce the chances of conflicts with crocodiles:

Keep a safe distance if you see a crocodile

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn

Never feed a crocodile – it is illegal and dangerous