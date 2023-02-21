Puppy or coyote? This adorable pup 'Toast' found by police near dumpster in southern Dallas

Dallas Animal Services is conducting a DNA test on Toast to rule out that he could be a wildlife species.

DALLAS — Is she a dog or a coyote?

An adorable pup named "Toast" was found huddled next to a dumpster in southern Dallas by DPD officers on patrol. The officers kept Toast comfy in their patrol vehicle until Dallas Animal Services showed up on scene.

Officials with Dallas Animal Services said Toast visually appears to be similar to a coyote pup, but its Wildlife Animal Services Officer does not believe the puppy is actually a coyote.

A DNA test is being conducted on Toast to rule out he is a wildlife species.

After the DNA test results, Dallas Animal Services will determine a pathway for placement, the organization said.

Coyote or dog aside, we can all agree she's adorable! Look at that face.