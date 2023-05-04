The 22-years young cat, Merlin, was adopted in 2001 in Fayette County.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta feline is 'feeling 22!'

Merlin had a cat-tastic birthday on Tuesday with family. The 22-years-young cat was adopted back in 2001 in Fayette County.

His family believes Merlin could be the oldest living cat in the state of Georgia. Merlin may or might not be, but he is not far off from the oldest living cat in the world, 27-year-old Flossie, according to Guinness World Records.

It's not to get a competition to get catty about -- as most domesticated cats live between 12 to 18 years, so anything beyond that age range is a feat to be celebrated.

Merlin's family has a history of ringing in his birthday in style. When he turned 20, they broke out massive balloons and his own canopy bed. Of course, he also had gifts.

His most recent birthday was met with more adult fanfare. He was given the opportunity to lounge around as his owners enjoyed the warm weather and adult beverages.