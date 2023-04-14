Fort Worth Zoo celebrates 52nd birthday of silverback gorilla – the oldest in the world

We’re celebrating a very special birthday – and major milestone – today! Ramses turned 52 years old today, making him the oldest silverback in the world. Ramses has lived at the Fort Worth Zoo since 1992 and now lives in a behind-the-scenes habitat with his partner Amani. The space is modified with the couple’s age and safety in mind. At 52, Ramses is surpassing the average lifespan of a gorilla due to the exemplary, hands-on care he receives from our primate staff. Listen in as the Zoo’s primate supervisor Linda talks about the gorilla that is so near and dear to our hearts: Ramses. 🦍