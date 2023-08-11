Record number of green sea turtle nests found on Texas coast this year

The majority of nests in Texas have been found right here at the Padre Island National Seashore.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More green sea turtle nests have been found on the Texas coast this year than any other year, the Padre Island National Seashore said.

"As of August 9, 2023, 43 green sea turtle nests have been documented in Texas with 27 of them at the national seashore. Surpassing the previous Texas record of 36 nests recorded in 2020!" the national park posted to their social media pages.

And nesting season isn't over yet for the green sea turtles. They are usually found through the end of September, the park said.

"Females nest every 2-5 years and can nest every 2 weeks during nesting season. Each nest contains an average of 110 eggs that take about 2 months to hatch," the post said.

The green sea turtle is the most common sea turtle in Texas. You can often see them swimming around the jetties on a calm water day.

They are not endangered in Texas, but they are considered federally threatened, meaning it is possible they could become endangered in the foreseeable future.

Kemp's ridley nests also set a record on PINS. 144 nests were found this season, far more than any place along the Texas coast.

If you find a nesting turtle or tracks anywhere on the Texas coast, report your observations by calling 1-866-TURTLE-5.

