'Pretty rare one' | Houston police help rescue small monkey from underneath truck

Houston police said the monkey was initially feisty with them, which led them to call in the experts.

HOUSTON — A small monkey is now with BARC Houston after being rescued from underneath a truck in southeast Houston.

Police said they were called out around 9 p.m. Monday to reports of an animal bite outside of a home on Telephone Road just south of Hobby Airport

When officers arrived, they found the monkey hanging from an axle of a truck outside of the home. Officers said they thought about getting the monkey out on their own, but eventually called BARC because the monkey appeared to have blood and vomit coming from its mouth.

"He looked pretty beat up," HPD Officer Rodriguez said. "He just looked in bad shape when we first saw him."

Rodriguez said the people who found the monkey believe it belongs to one of the neighbors, but when they went to the house, no one appeared to be home. Police said the monkey was initially feisty with them after being attacked by a dog, which led them to call in the experts.

"It was probably already in fighting mode, so we didn't want to put ourselves out and get bit by a monkey," HPD Officer Velazquez said. "It's a pretty rare one to have."

The monkey was given to officials with BARC without any issues.

