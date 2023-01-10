Name a rat or roach after an ex, watch it be fed to zoo animal

The San Antonio Zoo has found a way to let donors express their feelings about an ex through a fundraiser.



The "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser allows donors to name a cockroach, rodent, or vegetable after an ex and then watch as it's fed to an animal at the zoo.



Last year, people from all over the country wanted to get in on the action. The fundraiser received 7,000 donations from all 50 states and 30 different countries.



The zoo is offering an upgrade this year for those that are really annoyed or angered by their ex - you can now do a custom voiceover.



"The season of love and loath is back," said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind! The cockroaches, rodents and veggies are already part of the animals typical diets, and although small, they really are the unsung heroes of the food chain this Valentine's season."



In 2022, the most popular exes were 'Jacob' and 'Sarah.' Who do you think will take the top spots this year?



When you donate, you will get a digital Valentine's Day card showing your support for the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser as well as a short video of an animal eating a cockroach, rodent, or veggie for you to share on social media!



And as an added bonus, this year you can even send your ex a digital Valentine's Day card letting them know you named a roach, rodent or veggie after them, complete with a personal message!



The Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser runs from now until February 14.



All proceeds will help the non-profit San Antonio Zoo continue to secure a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.