Niagara SPCA: Lloyd the pit bull dies following battle with cancer, kidney failure

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Lloyd, a 12-year-old pit bull who was brought to the Niagara SPCA after police found him wandering the streets, has died.

Lloyd was one of three animals who died in Wednesday at the Niagara SPCA, according to a social media.

"It's been a rough start to 2023," the Niagara SPCA said on Facebook.

"The last week has been difficult and today finished the job of breaking us. We experienced great loss today. Heaven gained some special angels and we received some bad news."

Lloyd had been in declining health recently from cancer and kidney disease. But last summer Amy Lewis, executive director at the Niagara SPCA, made a bucket list of things for Lloyd to do.

Rachel Stepien was the first to sign up, instantly falling in love with Lloyd's face and even taking him out for a second time.

"It's really unfortunate that there's dogs in his situation," Stepien said. "There are more dogs like him as well and cats and other animals so it would be awesome to see (the community spend time with them) more and more."

Other dogs who died Wednesday included Sophie, who "lost a battle today we didn't know she was fighting," and Snoopy, "a young pup came in today with parvo, and he didn't have a chance in this world."

The Niagara SPCA said it's hoping for a better day Thursday.