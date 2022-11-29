It was reported that the famous eagle was getting ready to nest — then all of a sudden, she flew off.

MIAMI — A bald eagle that gained international attention after being featured on a live nest cam with her mate is currently in critical condition, according to Zoo Miami.

"Rita" was found in with a severely broken right wing on Monday. The zoo said on its Facebook page that she was taken to Wildlife Rescue of Dade County by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers where she was initially evaluated and stabilized.

A radiograph confirmed she had a severe compound fracture.

The Miami Herald reported that Rita was getting ready to nest — then all of a sudden, she flew off. Zoo workers told the Herald that when she was found it was "a touch-and-go situation."

"Had it not been for the rescue of this bird, she surely would not have survived. Though she remains in critical condition, she at least now has an opportunity for survival," the zoo said.

The next few days will be crucial for Rita. The zoo says due to her being injured for an extended amount of time, she has an increased risk for infection and other complications.

Zoo Miami's eagle-cam star, 'Rita', in critical condition 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Last year, the world watched Rita and her mate, "Ron," laid their eggs on Thanksgiving and as they hatched on New Year's.