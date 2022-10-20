Upcoming Texas waterfowl season may be affected by weather conditions, population decline

Ducks may migrate elsewhere if habitat conditions don't improve before or during the upcoming waterfowl season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Biologists at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) believe dry conditions in Texas could potentially cause problems for the upcoming waterfowl season.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's (USFWS) most recent waterfowl breeding population and habitat survey, data revealed a variety of duck species have significantly decreased in population since 2019.

Drought conditions play an important factor in the duck decline.

“The drought that occurred in 2020 and 2021 had a large impact on duck hunting success in Texas,” said Kevin Kraai, TPWD waterfowl program leader. “Last year, Texas observed a significant decrease in total duck harvest compared to the previous hunting season. The total estimated duck harvest was down 41% in 2021 compared to 2020.”

Usually, having less water in the Texas landscape is helpful for hunters because it causes birds to concentrate in one area. However, the ducks may migrate elsewhere if habitat conditions don't improve before or during the upcoming season.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department suggests cold fronts and significant rain events could be helpful in improving habitat conditions for the ducks.

However, with the exception of South Texas and the Texas Panhandle, the majority of Texas is below precipitation averages. East Texas reservoir levels are low, but this can be beneficial for creating food for wintering ducks when water levels rise.

Hunters in the Texas coast with "access to water to flood rice fields or wetlands" may have a hunting advantage if current weather conditions persist. Still, all Texas waterfowl hunters may have better luck hunting fowl up north in key breeding areas.

“This spring, habitat conditions in eastern North and South Dakota were much improved than the previous two years,” added Kraai. “Much of the landscape was not farmed or plowed due to wet conditions, leaving most of the landscape idle and available for excellent nesting conditions for dabbling ducks. The subsequent hatch of ducklings was above average for this very important area for breeding ducks. After two years of significant drought and very poor productivity, this means that there should be more young and vulnerable ducks winging their way south this winter.”

Regular duck hunting season in the High Plains Mallard Management unit begins on Oct. 29, the south zone opens on Nov. 5 and the north zone opens on Nov. 12.