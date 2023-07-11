Austin is the 6th geekiest city in America, says report

Austin is home to some fantastic board game and comic book stores, like Emerald Tavern Games and Café, Dragon's Lair and Game Kastle.

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) Heads up gamers, a new surprising report has deemed Austin one of the geekiest cities in the country, with two other Texas neighbors in the top 10.

Austin is the sixth-best American city with a "geeky" community, according to the report by Lawn Love. Austin is home to some fantastic board game and comic book stores, like Emerald Tavern Games and Café, Dragon's Lair, and Game Kastle, which all host fun events and meetups for different groups.

Other factors that helped determine Austin's overall rank as the No. 6 geekiest American city include the number of cosplay/costume stores, LARPing groups, comic cons, video games stores, and much more.

J. Richard Stevens, the department chair of the College of Media, Communication, and Information at the University of Colorado, Boulder, says the rise in "geeky" community spaces and activities can be attributed to social media obscuring the boundaries "between consumption and commentary about entertainment texts."

"Fan conversation is much more visible in a larger-scaled way than it used to be," Stevens said. "While most fans and audiences still don’t comment on the objects of their passion, those who do are increasingly bundled into tight networks, which amplify their taste politics. Finding virtual fan communities is much easier than it used to be, though there are many more flavors of fan networks for any given fandom, making finding the right one tricky."

Other Texas cities that made it in the top 10 are San Antonio (No. 3) and Houston (No. 7), both with high scores in the categories for collectibles and costumes.

For the full story, visit CultureMap.