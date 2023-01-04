Austin's largest whiskey festival brings 200+ whiskeys, cocktails and more

The region's largest whiskey event, Whiskey Riot, is coming to Austin for one day only, on April 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — Calling all whiskey lovers! On April 8, Central Texans will have the chance to attend Austin's Whiskey Riot for the first time in history at Distribution Hall.

The one-day-only event will have more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national and international brands, and attendees can try creative whiskey cocktails and have opportunities to meet master distillers.

General admission will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and VIP will be an hour earlier beginning at 3 p.m.

General admission tickets are $90 and include admission for:

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Opportunities to have intimate conversations with master distillers and whiskey experts

Get tickets: Here!

VIP tickets are $160 and include admission to:

VIP early entry (3 p.m. - 4 p.m.): Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time. This allows for exclusive access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar.

Dinner provided by LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue

Get tickets: Here!

