Celebrate National Margarita Day with these fun cocktails

YORK, Pa. — Whether you prefer the classic lime or something fun like a Blue Moon margarita, there is a tequila-based cocktail for everyone on National Margarita Day.
Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine and Good Spirits demonstrates how to make three varieties of the celebrated drink.
Ginger Beer Margarita
Ingredients
- 3 ounces, ginger beer
- 1 ½ ounces, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Reposado
- 1 ounce, fresh lime juice
- Lime wedge, for garnish
- Coarse salt, for garnish
Directions
Salt a rocks glass and fill it with ice. Combine the first three ingredients in the prepared glass; stir. Garnish the drink with the lime wedge.
Blue Moon Margarita
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, Margaritaville Tequila Silver
- ½ ounce, Bols Blue Curacao Liqueur
- ½ ounce, pineapple juice
- 4 ounces, Daily’s Margarita Mix
- Lime wedge, for garnish
- Salt, for garnish
Directions
Rim a margarita glass with salt; add ice. Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker. Shake and pour the mixture into the prepared glass. Garnish with the lime wedge.
Classic Margarita
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounce, tequila
- ½ ounce, triple sec
- 1 ounce, lime juice
- Salt, for garnish
- Lime wedge, for garnish
- 1 cup, ice (optional)
Directions
Rub the rim of a margarita glass with lime juice and dip the rim in salt. Shake all of the ingredients with ice. Strain the mixture into the salt-rimmed glass, then garnish with the lime wedge and serve.
For a frozen margarita, combine all of the ingredients (except for the lime wedge) and the ice in a blender. Blend well at high speed.