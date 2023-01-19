Celebrating National Soup Month with Big Y on Live. Work. Play.

January is national soup month and Big Y joins Live. Work. Play. to demonstrate some delicious and healthy recipes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Soups on this month. Big Y's registered dietitian, Andrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN joins Teresa DuFour on Live. Work. Play. to talk about national soup month and the benefits of making your own soups.

When making soup, focus on adding the following:

Whole Grains – wild rice, whole grain pasta, farro

Vegetables – build flavor with aromatics, then get creative with fresh, frozen & canned

Lean Proteins – beans, lentils and lean animal sources like chicken and lean ground beef

You can also control the amount of sodium by rinsing and draining canned vegetables and beans. Utilizing stock (510mg salt) versus broth (850mg salt) can also lower the sodium and you can lower the sodium even more with unsalted stock(50mg salt).

You can limit saturated fat by creating a roux instead of heavy cream to add thickness and use reduced-fat cheese or sharp varieties to use less with all the flavor.

Add more flavor with fresh herbs, no-salt seasoning blends or a squeeze of lemon.