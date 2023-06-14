Video snapshot: Check out the fantastic cosplayers of Fan Expo Dallas '23

The biggest annual event on the North Texas convention calendar, Fan Expo Dallas '23 took place on June 7, 8 and 9 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

DALLAS — North Texas certainly isn't lacking when it comes to fan conventions, but one annual event in particular certainly takes the cake when it comes to being the biggest and baddest affair around.

For years, Fan Expo Dallas has drawn tens of thousands of pop culture fans, fiends and cosplayers to its annual offerings of vendors, panels, meet-and-greets, autograph sessions and more.

And while programming like that may be par for course in the crowed North Texas fan convention landscape, one brief look at Fan Expo Dallas' roster of big-name guests this year is all you need in order to grasp that this deal is on a plane all its own.

Over the course of the event's run from June 7 to 9 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, celebrities including Hayden Christensen ("Star Wars"), Chevy Chase ("Vacation"), Carrie-Anne Moss ("The Matrix") Rosario Dawson ("Ahsoka"), Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher"), Vincent D'Onofrio ("Daredevil"), Rainn Wilson ("The Office"), Danny Trejo ("Machete"), Ralph Macchio ("The Karate Kid") and Kevin Smith ("Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back") were among the bold-faced names in the building.

And if you were anywhere near Downtown Dallas over the course of the three-day event, you know they weren't the only head-turners in town. All weekend long, cosplayers could be seen roaming the streets around the convention center, making their way into the party.

Inside and among their fellow super fans, things only got more eye-grabbing -- as the video snapshot captured by WFAA's own Alan Tijerina and posted at the top of this article definitively shows.

Because, while Fan Expo Dallas may outdo some of the other events in town when it comes to celebrity guests, all you have to do is look at the name of the event to know who the real stars of this show are.