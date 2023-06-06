Here's a list of potential State Fair of Texas foods in 2023

State Fair of Texas concessionaires are officially off to the races with a new lineup of incredible innovations for the public to taste at the Fair this fall.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas just released its semi-finalists of foods fighting for a spot to be in stands this fall. As per usual, there is plenty of deep-fried delicious dishes on the docket.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.

The list below will be whittled down to 10 finalists on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Let us know which one is your favorite by voting here.

Here they are:

Savory

Butchers Block

Cornbread Sausage Bombs

Creole Etouffee Beignets

Deep Fried Birria Bomb

Deep Fried Pho

Deep Fried Surf & Turf Empanada

Deep Fried Sushi Bombs

Deep Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites

Fried Monte Qristo

Fried Texas BBQ Shotgun Shells

Loaded Fries Pizza

OX'cellent Soul Roll

Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

Taki Ramen Tostada

Texas Thai Up

The Balboa

The Tomato-Tomahto Potato-Potatho Slyder

The Triple C

Turkey Ribs

Sweet

Biscoff Delight

Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas

Churreos

Cotton Candyrita

Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls

Deep Fried Texas Oatmeal Pie

Deep Fried Vietnamese Coffee

Deep Fried Candy Pecan Bacon Bread Pudding

Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky

Fried Fireball Shot

Island Delight Deep Fried Piña Colada

Not'Cho Average Nachos

Rest in Heavenly Peach

Strawberry Chicks-On-the-Stick

Sweet Encanto

The Fruity Pebble Pickle

Trail-Ade

For descriptions of the items, visit the website here.

The entries will compete for the following three titles, as well: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet” and “Most Creative.”