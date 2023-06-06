Here's a list of potential State Fair of Texas foods in 2023

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas just released its semi-finalists of foods fighting for a spot to be in stands this fall. As per usual, there is plenty of deep-fried delicious dishes on the docket.
The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.
The list below will be whittled down to 10 finalists on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Let us know which one is your favorite by voting here.
Here they are:
Savory
- Butchers Block
- Cornbread Sausage Bombs
- Creole Etouffee Beignets
- Deep Fried Birria Bomb
- Deep Fried Pho
- Deep Fried Surf & Turf Empanada
- Deep Fried Sushi Bombs
- Deep Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites
- Fried Monte Qristo
- Fried Texas BBQ Shotgun Shells
- Loaded Fries Pizza
- OX'cellent Soul Roll
- Raspberry Chipotle Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese
- Taki Ramen Tostada
- Texas Thai Up
- The Balboa
- The Tomato-Tomahto Potato-Potatho Slyder
- The Triple C
- Turkey Ribs
Sweet
- Biscoff Delight
- Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas
- Churreos
- Cotton Candyrita
- Deep Fried Honey Butter Brisket Swirls
- Deep Fried Texas Oatmeal Pie
- Deep Fried Vietnamese Coffee
- Deep Fried Candy Pecan Bacon Bread Pudding
- Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky
- Fried Fireball Shot
- Island Delight Deep Fried Piña Colada
- Not'Cho Average Nachos
- Rest in Heavenly Peach
- Strawberry Chicks-On-the-Stick
- Sweet Encanto
- The Fruity Pebble Pickle
- Trail-Ade
For descriptions of the items, visit the website here.
The entries will compete for the following three titles, as well: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet” and “Most Creative.”
