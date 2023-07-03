3 DFW restaurants listed in New York Times' '20 best Texas barbecue restaurants from the new generation'

The list accompanied an article talking about how Texas barbecue is the best it has ever been.

DALLAS — The New York Times is highlighting some of the newest barbecue restaurants to come on the scene in Texas with a list of the "20 best Texas barbecue restaurants for the new generation" -- and three restaurants from the Dallas-Fort Worth area made the list.

All three of the restaurants come from Tarrant County. Dallas was behind both Houston and Austin in the amount of barbecue spots highlighted, both cities netting five spots each to Dallas' three.

These were the DFW spots highlighted by the Times:

Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth

Vaqueros Bar-B-Q in Grapevine

Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue in Arlington

Goldee's was highlighted by WFAA last October, not long before Texas Monthly named it the best barbecue joint in Texas.

The restaurant opened in early 2020 just before the pandemic, and was able to stay in business due to a strong amount of curbside orders.

Vaqueros runs stands during FC Dallas games and got notoriety last year for its "monster tacos" -- a 12-inch crispy flour tortilla, filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce.

Smoke 'N Ash, barbecue with an Ethiopian twist, was highlighted by WFAA earlier this year in February. The New York Times had also previously named Smoke 'N Ash one of the top 50 restaurants in America last year.

This latest listing from the New York Times took over two years of information gathering from the author, the article states, and is coupled with a piece talking about how Texas barbecue is in a new golden age.